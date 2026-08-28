Harvey Norman Holdings is facing growing investor skepticism after unveiling a full-year financial result that exposed a slowing Australian core retail engine alongside a costly, high-risk offshore expansion strategy.

While key rival JB Hi-Fi doubles down on domestic growth and online infrastructure, Harvey Norman has directed capital toward establishing a footprint in the United Kingdom—a move that brings back memories of past failed offshore endeavors by Australian retailers. Analysts are already drawing parallels to Wesfarmers’ disastrous A$640 million acquisition of British chain Homebase in 2016, which was sold two years later for £1 following severe strategic missteps.

Financial filings reveal Harvey Norman’s UK operations widened their loss by 33.5 per cent to $31.21 million across its first two stores. Despite the growing drag on capital, executive chairman Gerry Harvey confirmed negotiations are underway for a third UK location set for 2027, with long-term ambitions to build out up to 33 stores.

The offshore burn comes as the company’s primary revenue driver falters at home. Australian franchisee sales grew just 2.4 per cent to $6.58 billion in FY26, down sharply from 6.1 per cent the previous year.

Harvey Norman Operations at a Glance

Domestic Margin Erosion: Second-half Australian franchisee sales stalled at 0.2% growth, sending second-half franchising profit down 15.1 per cent to $139.25 million as heavy discounting squeezed profit margins from 5.31 per cent to 4.51 per cent.

Weakening Momentum: Australian comparable franchisee sales fell 3.4 per cent in July for FY27. Management attributed part of the decline to shifting launch dates for key mobile hardware, though analysts noted rivals and telecommunications carriers captured strong growth in the same category.

Dividend Cut: Reflecting a more cautious forward outlook, the board reduced the final dividend from 14.5 cents to 13 cents per share.

Macroeconomic pressures, including elevated interest rates, cost-of-living stress, and weak consumer sentiment, continue to weigh on domestic sales of discretionary home goods. Citi analyst Adrian Lemme warned investors to brace for further sales slowdowns and margin compression as trading conditions tighten.

Harvey Norman’s reported pre-tax profit of $790.29 million was heavily supported by $156.75 million in net property revaluations, masking underlying retail softness.

Despite domestic headwinds, the retailer plans further overseas expenditure in FY27, including new stores across Malaysia, Singapore, and Ireland, alongside land acquisition for a Croatian flagship site planned for 2028. Coupled with unquantified spending on internal digital platforms and $16.82 million allocated to promotional campaigns following recent regulatory fines for misleading advertising, investors remain focused on whether the group’s balance sheet can continue to absorb escalating overseas commitments.

The central concern is that Harvey Norman is increasing investment just as its Australian earnings engine is losing momentum.

Its property assets and low gearing give it the capacity to keep spending, but investors will be watching whether the August sales recovery continues and whether the increasingly expensive UK expansion can justify further capital.

The reduction in the final dividend from 14.5 cents to 13 cents reinforces the more cautious outlook.