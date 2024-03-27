HMD Global are punting on CE retailers and carriers, if they can get their support, to back a brand-new line of smartphones called the Pulse and Legend series which are tipped to be launched in July in Australia.

We understand that there are six models in the new value range of devices which are separate to the Nokia models normally sold by HMD Global.

After yesterday announcement by smartphone retailer JB Hi Fi, HMD is going to have to compete up against Nothing, in the future, a UK cult brand who is set to sell two new model smartphones in Australia.

Nothing is set to compete for the same audience as Samsung with their A series and Motorola who recently launched three new Moto smartphones into the value market.

ChannelNews understands that the new HMD models tipped to be released in Australia include the HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse Pro.

The HMD Pulse+ will have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.56-inch display according to sources and will come in Midnight Blu

The base model HMD Pulse will reportedly feature a Unisoc T606 SoC, 4GB to 8GB of RAM, and run Android 14.

The top end version of the range will be HMD Pulse Pro, this model come in 6/128GB and three colour variants – Twilight Purple, Black Ocean, and Glacier Green.

The other three models are the HMD Legend, the Legend+, and the Legend Pro with models tipped for a July 2024 launch.

If European retail information is correct HMD will have a total of eight devices in their 2024 portfolio, with the launch of a Nokia Original 3210 retro device that will be available as a 4G model, the big difference from previous version is that it will be available three colour versions: Y2K Gold, Scuba Blue, and Grunge Black.

HMD is also planning to announce the 225 4G phone, which is the successor to the basic phone released in 2020.

This device should be available in at least two colours: Pink and Dark Blue.

Besides the 225 4G, HMD is ready to announce the Nokia 235 4G, which is a new feature phone.

The phone is coming in Purple, Blue, and Black.