It isn’t Black Friday or Boxing Day just yet, but shoppers in Australia are set to benefit from a windfall of discounts by Oz retailers next month. From consumer electronics to fashion, retailers across the board are expected to follow Amazon’s lead of offering hundreds of thousands of discounted products to coincide with Amazon’s longest-ever Prime Day sale set to be held in July.

Amazon Australia’s Prime Day will be held from 16 July at 12.01am AEST through to 21 July. Other major retailers including Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys will likely follow Amazon’s lead and offer mega discounts of their own during that period in a move that will spark a shopping frenzy.

Arno Lenior, Director of Amazon Prime across APAC said, “Aussies are savvier than ever when it comes to spending, with two in three waiting for marquee sales events to make big ticket purchases and we look forward to offering them incredible discounts.”

There are several consumer sentiments in play that are expected to drive retail sales next month. As the cost-of-living crisis remains a growing concern, Australians are planning to buy their Christmas gifts earlier than usual to cut costs.

New research commissioned by Amazon Australia show that over 70 per cent of Australians who will be buying Christmas presents this year would purchase them in July itself if substantial discounts were offered.

Also, four in five (84 per cent) of Australians say they wait for items to go on sale before making a purchase, with clothing, tech, and appliances being the most common items they hold out for.

The timing of the retail sales next month would also coincide with the mid-year tax return period, as two-thirds of Aussie shoppers are waiting for their tax refund to arrive before spending.

Retailers in Australia who are planning their own discounted shopping schedules would do well to read the results of the findings which additionally break up the geographical location of where shoppers are most likely to spend their money on sales next month

People in Western Australians are most likely to purchase Christmas presents in July (81 per cent) followed by Victorians (70 per cent).

Men are more likely to get their present shopping done early to secure a discount with three in four (71 per cent) Aussie men considering it, compared to just half (54 per cent) of Aussie women.

Gen Z are most eager to put their tax time cash boost to good use, with 70 per cent saying they will wait for their tax return to hit their bank account before spending.

Younger Australians have emerged as the nation’s savviest shoppers, with nine in 10 Millennials (91 per cent) and Gen Zs (90 per cent) waiting for items to go on sale before making a purchase.

Nearly half of parents (49 per cent) say they will save their tax return to spend on Christmas presents.

The most popular products Aussies hold out for a discount on are clothing (53 per cent), electronics and tech (49 per cent) and kitchen appliances (46 per cent).

When it comes to fashion, people in New South Wales are the biggest bargain hunters with 58 per cent of people holding off on buying clothing until it is on sale.

Amazon offers free next-day delivery to Prime members in locations including Brisbane, Geelong, Gosford, Newcastle and Wollongong, building on the service which was previously available in Sydney and Melbourne.

With the Reserve Bank keeping the interest rate at its highest level of 4.35 per cent, while hinting that it could raise it even higher later this year, consumers across the country are likely to bag a bargain where they find one before their disposable incomes shrink any further.