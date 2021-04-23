HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Siri Remote Lacks Key Gaming Features, Fuelling Speculation Of An Apple Gaming Controller

By | 23 Apr 2021
You might have missed this factoid during the rush of Apple products announced on Tuesday, but a new version of the Siri Remote will be available.

Mac-focused blog 9to5mac.com has noticed that the newly refreshed remote lacks the accelerometer and gyroscope features, both of which are used heavily when gaming.

While these exclusion may simply be because tvOS now supports the use of PlayStation and Xbox controllers, there is strong speculation that Apple is working on its own game controller, and that this new remote design is clearing the way for such a product.

The first-generation Siri Remotes are also no long available.

