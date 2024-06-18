HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens

Sigma Unveils World’s First f/1.8 Aperture Lens

By | 18 Jun 2024

Long-range zoom lenses are popular in the world of photography and offer versatility. The one issue is the narrow aperture.

Japanese brand Sigma has just unveiled the world’s first f/1.8 aperture full-frame zoom lens.

This full-frame 28-45mm f/1.8 zoom lens is able to support Leica L-mount and Sony E-mount, weighs 960g, and comes with a minimum focus distance of 30cm.

It offers low-light performance and background blur control throughout the zoom range.

It’s comprised of 15 groups and 18 elements, including five SLDs and three aspherical lenses. These combine to minimise chromatic aberrations and ensure sharp renderings.

Additionally, Sigma has incorporated nano-porous coating and super multi-layer coating technology. This reduces flare and ghosting.

The lens uses an HLA high-speed linear motor and includes a bidirectional drive focus ring, an aperture ring, an infinite aperture switch, and an aperture lock switch.

There are also two customisable AFL buttons for assigning specific functions, and a locking petal-shaped lens hood to minimise stray light.

It’s been built with a dust-proof and splash-proof construction, and the front lens group features a water and oil-repellent coating.

Usually, zoom lenses will come with an aperture of f/2.8 or narrower. This can result in less light getting into the lens, and darker images.

Previously, Sigma revealed its plans to release the f/1.8 28-45mm zoom lens. Now, it is available in China, with other region availability not yet revealed.

Currently, it is retailing for 9,797 Yuan (approx. A$2,040).



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New Nikon Camera Comes With World’s First “Partially Stacked” CMOS Sensor
ViewSonic Unveils World’s First 4K IGZO Fast IPS Gaming Monitor
Panasonic Announces Ultra-Wide And Ultra Compact Camera Lens
Panasonic Unveils Compact & Lightweight Wide-Angle Lens
New Pentax Lens Unleashes Compact Zoom Power
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New LG TV’s Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Apple Bending to Please Automakers With Next-Gen Of CarPlay
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Espresso 15 and Espresso 17 Pro
Australia’s Espresso Displays Signs JB Hi-Fi As Retail Partner
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Pentax 17
Half-Frame Roll Film Fixed-Lens Pentax 17 Camera Launched
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Be Exclusively Powered By Snapdragon Chips
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New LG TV’s Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s
Latest News
/
June 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Adobe is being taken to Court by the US Government because of their questionable terms and conditions, Sonos is back...
Read More