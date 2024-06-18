Long-range zoom lenses are popular in the world of photography and offer versatility. The one issue is the narrow aperture.

Japanese brand Sigma has just unveiled the world’s first f/1.8 aperture full-frame zoom lens.

This full-frame 28-45mm f/1.8 zoom lens is able to support Leica L-mount and Sony E-mount, weighs 960g, and comes with a minimum focus distance of 30cm.

It offers low-light performance and background blur control throughout the zoom range.

It’s comprised of 15 groups and 18 elements, including five SLDs and three aspherical lenses. These combine to minimise chromatic aberrations and ensure sharp renderings.

Additionally, Sigma has incorporated nano-porous coating and super multi-layer coating technology. This reduces flare and ghosting.

The lens uses an HLA high-speed linear motor and includes a bidirectional drive focus ring, an aperture ring, an infinite aperture switch, and an aperture lock switch.

There are also two customisable AFL buttons for assigning specific functions, and a locking petal-shaped lens hood to minimise stray light.

It’s been built with a dust-proof and splash-proof construction, and the front lens group features a water and oil-repellent coating.

Usually, zoom lenses will come with an aperture of f/2.8 or narrower. This can result in less light getting into the lens, and darker images.

Previously, Sigma revealed its plans to release the f/1.8 28-45mm zoom lens. Now, it is available in China, with other region availability not yet revealed.

Currently, it is retailing for 9,797 Yuan (approx. A$2,040).