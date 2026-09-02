Siemens has introduced what it says is the world’s first steam drawer, bringing full steam cooking into a compact built-in appliance designed for kitchens where space is limited.

The new 10-litre unit can cook up to 3kg of potatoes and operates across a temperature range of 30°C to 100°C. Siemens says the steam drawer is designed to preserve flavour, texture and nutrients while offering an alternative to a conventional full-size steam oven.

The appliance can be installed beneath a 60cm or 45cm oven, or fitted as a standalone built-in unit under a benchtop. Installation is relatively straightforward, with the drawer connecting through a 10 amp plug.

Operation is handled through an LED touch control panel on the front, with users able to set temperature, cooking time and other functions. The remaining steaming time is also displayed while the appliance is running.

Siemens has included a range of pre-set cooking modes, while app connectivity allows users to access remote operation and personalised settings.

The steam drawer is also designed for tasks beyond cooking vegetables and meals. It can be used to prove dough at temperatures between 30°C and 50°C, with the high-humidity environment helping prevent the dough from forming a dry skin.

Leftovers can also be reheated using steam, while the appliance can gently defrost fish, poultry, meat and baked goods at temperatures between 30°C and 60°C.

Other functions include disinfecting baby utensils in around 30 minutes and preserving or sterilising jars at 100°C.

Cleaning has also been kept relatively simple, with a smooth interior surface that can be wiped down and a removable tray that is dishwasher safe.

BSH Category Manager Cooking for Bosch, Neff and Siemens, Christine Haas, said the product is intended to increase cooking flexibility without taking up the space required by a larger appliance.

When paired with a 45cm compact oven in a standard 60cm cavity, the steam drawer creates a combination that can deliver both steam cooking and conventional oven functions within a relatively small footprint.

The launch reflects a broader shift towards modular built-in appliances, particularly as kitchen designs increasingly prioritise flexibility and space efficiency.

Australian pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.