Shure is looking to make immersive audio recording more accessible with the launch of its MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone. Made for 360-degree sound capture and packed into a compact USB-C device, it’s perfect for content creators, podcasters and filmmakers.

The MV360 uses a combination of traditional recording with advanced spatial audio technology to allow users to record everything from straightforward mono and stereo to immersive binaural and full 360-degree audio.

Priced at US$349 (approximately A$530–A$570), the microphone simply connects directly to smartphones, tablets and computers via USB-C.

The MV360 features four ready-to-use Capture Modes: Mono, Stereo, Immersive Binaural and Auto Tracking. The latter automatically steers a virtual microphone towards the loudest sound source, which is particularly useful for interviews, podcasts and recordings that may involve more than one person speaking.

The Immersive Binaural mode is designed to recreate the way people naturally hear their surroundings, giving a more realistic sense of direction and space when recordings are played through headphones. This could make the microphone appealing to ASMR creators, field recordists and filmmakers who want to create a sense of being present in a scene.

For more advanced applications, the MV360 can capture full 360-degree spatial audio using Ambisonic B-format (Ambix). This preserves directional sound information. Users can adjust virtual microphone positions and shape their recordings during post-production.

Using Shure’s MOTIV Audio and MOTIV Mix applications, or compatible digital audio workstations, users can configure recordings for mono, stereo, binaural and surround sound formats, including configurations up to 7.1.4. This opens up possibilities for virtual reality, game development and immersive video production.

Audio capture is supported at up to 32-bit float/96kHz and the microphone’s all-metal construction and compact sizing means it is great for recording on the go. Users can also adjust gain, EQ, compression, limiting and denoising through Shure’s MOTIV apps.

Shure has also announced the MV360+. This model is a more advanced version aimed at field recordists and video professionals. Scheduled to arrive in early 2027 for US$449 (approximately A$680–A$730), it also features onboard 32-bit float recording on a microSD card, an internal rechargeable battery and wireless smartphone control from up to around 30 metres distance.

Unlike the standard MV360, the Plus model can also work as a standalone recording device. This means it is easier to capture spatial audio alongside footage from another camera.

The standard MV360 comes with a lineup of included accessories, including a mini tripod, phone clamp, microphone clips, two USB-C cables, carrying case and foam windscreen. The plus model includes tripod, 5/8” mic clip, cold shoe mic clip, carrying case, USB-C cable, foam windscreen, and 3.5 mm audio cable.

Shure’s MV360 is currently available in the US with the MV360+ model available in the US in early 2027. Australian pricing and availability has yet to be announced.