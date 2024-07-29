HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Shriro In Trouble, Claims Monaco Operation Under Investigation Following Whistleblower Claims

By | 29 Jul 2024

Sydney based distributor Shriro, has according to management been forced to adopt a new strategy after the business exited the consumer appliance business and has consistently failed to meet forecast financial targets, there are also claims that one of their operations is currently under investigation.

Previously Shriro targeted EBITDA of between $15 to $17 million, now the business is forecasting EBITA of only $15.7M a forecast that saw their stock take another fall after falling almost 18% during the past quarter.

Recently ChannelNews asked Shriro CEO Tim Hargreaves (Seen below)  to comment on claims that a ‘whistleblower’ had caused problems for the business relating to the operations of Monaco Corporation in New Zealand.

We have been told that administrators McGrath McNicol have been consulted following the claims.

In 2010, Shriro acquired Monaco Corporation which expanded the Group into New Zealand, Tim Hargreaves was asked to comment a week ago but has failed to respond to our inquiries.

In 2011, Shriro acquired Hagemeyer Brands, the distributor and marketer of home appliance and lifestyle brands such as Omega and Omega Altise, this business has since been sold to Melbourne based distributor Residentia.

In their latest filings the business claims that the lack of contributions towards expenses from their former appliance business has re4sulted in the business having to restructure their operation.

Currently the business is selling BBQs, Robinhood products, pizza ovens, cooling products and heaters.

Instead of the domestic market Shriro is now focusing on global sales with the business exiting its direct sales and in-house distribution operation with the appointment of

Worldwide Appliances Pty Ltd (known as Eurolinx) in Australia.

The business has not said how much their sales are down during the past quarter.

Shiro’s focus is now on the US market where several major retailers are having to restructure their operations because of falling profits and a downturn in business.

Shriro has entered a cooperative arrangement with Blaze Grills, owned by BBQ Guys in some US States the business is closing stores.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
