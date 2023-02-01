Streaming platform Showtime is set to become part of Paramount+, with industry bible Variety breaking the news through an internal memo from CEO Bob Backish.

The change, set to take place later this year, will see a new entity formed with the name Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

This move actually began a few years ago, with CBS All Access, the first version of the Paramount-owned streaming service, which was at the time a part of ViacomCBS. However, CBS doesn’t have a presence outside the US. As a result, the Paramount name was pushed to the fore in 2021.

This latest consolidation points to an easier time for customers. When the deal becomes official, Showtime-branded content will appear in the Paramount+ app, and certain Paramount+ originals will show up on Showtime subscriptions. For example, you’ll catch Ray Donovan (below) via Paramount+, and Mayor Of Kingston through Showtime.

The memo sighted by Variety quotes Backish as saying, “This combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners.

“This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as Paramount+ already includes Showtime content.”

There was no mention of whether Paramount+ prices would change, or if the standalone Showtime streaming service will stay available.

This all comes at a time when Paramount+ are in a tussle with the Australian Government regarding local content laws, warning that if they were forced to abide by stricter local content quotas it could see higher quality content forced onto the paid Paramount+ platform, rather than the struggling free-to-air Channel 10, which they own through Paramount ANZ.