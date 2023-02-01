HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Showtime Merging With Paramount+

Showtime Merging With Paramount+

By | 1 Feb 2023

Streaming platform Showtime is set to become part of Paramount+, with industry bible Variety breaking the news through an internal memo  from CEO Bob Backish.

The change, set to take place later this year, will see a new entity formed with the name Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

This move actually began a few years ago, with CBS All Access, the first version of the Paramount-owned streaming service, which was at the time a part of ViacomCBS. However, CBS doesn’t have a presence outside the US. As a result, the Paramount name was pushed to the fore in 2021.

This latest consolidation points to an easier time for customers. When the deal becomes official, Showtime-branded content will appear in the Paramount+ app, and certain Paramount+ originals will show up on Showtime subscriptions. For example, you’ll catch Ray Donovan (below) via Paramount+, and Mayor Of Kingston through Showtime.

The memo sighted by Variety quotes Backish as saying, “This combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners.

“This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as Paramount+ already includes Showtime content.”

There was no mention of whether Paramount+ prices would change, or if the standalone Showtime streaming service will stay available.

This all comes at a time when Paramount+ are in a tussle with the Australian Government regarding local content laws, warning that if they were forced to abide by stricter local content quotas it could see higher quality content forced onto the paid Paramount+ platform, rather than the struggling free-to-air Channel 10, which they own through Paramount ANZ.


227347

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Paramount & Ten A Risk With Cricket Staying With Foxtel Kayo & Seven
Struggling Network Vs Media Giants Cricket Bosses Face Dilemma
Ten Launches 13 New Free Ad-Supported Streaming Channels
After Losing Out In AFL Rights Bid Paramount + Set To Jack Up Sub Prices
Stan Face Major Content Loss After Foxtel Snare NBC Universal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
AI Now Lets You Make Fake Drake Songs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
PayPal Sacks 7% Of Global Workforce
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
New Marshall Speaker Rocks 360° Surround Sound
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
Harvey Norman Partners With BPS Global For $14M Sydney Warehouse
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla has started to allow electric vehicles made by other manufacturers to use its network of charging stations. Previously, these...
Read More