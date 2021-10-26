UK carriers have moved to ban fake calls that overseas marketers are using yo pretend they are local calls when in reality they are scammers often ignoring local Do Not Call registers.

The Do Not Call Register is a secure database where individuals and organisations can register, check or remove their Australian telephone, mobile and fax numbers to opt out of receiving unsolicited telemarketing calls.

Registration is free and you only need to do it once.To get around this spam callers or overseas marketers are using fake local numbers that it look as if a call is local.

Once registered, a number will stay on the register indefinitely unless the number owner or their representative removes the number.

Even in Australia thousands of complaints are being made on unsolicited calls to what is being perceived as local telephone numbers – when in fact these phone calls have been coming from India, and Eastern Europe.

The UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) have taken the proactive approach in solving the issue by getting all major phone companies to automatically comply by blocking all internet calls coming from overseas – especially if they pretend to be coming from UK numbers.

The technology they use is packet switching.

According to the BBC, criminals have been using Internet- based calling technology to make it look as if these scam phone calls or text is coming from a real UK telephone number causing millions of customers to be duped.

To date, it has been reported that close to 45 million consumers have been targeted by phone scams in the UK.

Ofcom said it expects the current measures to be introduced at a pace as a “priority” among telco operators however so far only one operator – TalkTalk has complied.

Other phone networks are still looking at ways of making these forced suggestions work for them.

Now comes the big question, should Australian telco’s follow the UK lead.

We went around asking several telco operators and regulators and this is what we found.

Optus Vice President Regulatory and Public Affairs Andrew Sheridan said the operator had taken raft of measures to ensure that it customers were not victims of fraudulent calls.

“Optus is thrilled our services are helping our customers, with more of us picking up the phone to stay connected during lockdowns, but we have also seen an uptick in suspicious calls,” he told ChannelNews.

“In fact, in the four months March to June, Optus blocked 78.2 million calls under the requirements of the ACMA’s “Reducing Scam Calls Code,” a marked increase from our previous reporting.

“Scam calls are big business, and Optus seeks to protect our customers by identifying and disabling fraudulent calls,” he added.

Telstra chief information security officer Asia Pacific Narelle Devine in a blog post said that the company had blocked around 13 million suspected scam calls on a average per month from reaching end customers, which is a two-fold increase on the 6.5 million suspected scams calls we were blocking just four months ago.

“Over the past few months, we’ve implemented a few new upgrades to our platform to catch even more suspicious calls, making our blocking strategy more aggressive with the ability to detect more types of scam calls than before.

“Protecting customers from potential scams is a big deal – Scamwatch says that scam calls have cost Australians nearly $25 million already this year, on track to surpass last year’s $48.2 million that was lost to scam calls. So you can see why we’re working hard to try and stop these calls,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said scammers can use Calling Line Identification (CLI) spoofing to present a number that is potentially recognizable to the person receiving the call.

In December 2020, the ACMA registered new rules that required telcos to block international originating calls if they present Australian numbers, unless a legitimate use exception applies for example an Australian mobile phone user who is overseas calling home.

The Reducing Scam Calls industry code, registered by the ACMA last December requires telcos to identify, trace and block scam calls.

“The ACMA has also made new rules to stop mobile porting fraud in February 2020.

“In the first seven months of the new code being in force, telcos blocked over 214 million scam calls.

“Reported instances of mobile porting fraud have dropped around 95 per cent since the new rules to prevent porting fraud were implemented.

“The ACMA regularly convenes a scam telecommunications action taskforce to provide government and industry coordination and oversight of phone scam minimization strategies.

“The ACMA also provides de-identified customer complaint data to telcos to assist with scam call identification,” the spokesperson told Channelnews.

ACMA also advises consumers to speak to their telco about help available for managing unwanted calls.

“More generally, if it’s a call from a number you don’t recognise – then let it go to voicemail or messages and call back after you’ve checked you know who it is and verified their details independently, such as by checking online.

“If you receive a scam call, hang up and block them so they can’t get through to you again.

“The ACMA has developed a comprehensive range of resources to assist Australians to identify and protect themselves from phone scams,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a TPG Telecom spokesperson told Channelnews that the company was very proactive across its brands in continually reviewing and putting in place stronger protocols to address scam activity.

“The controls we have in place are under constant review to ensure we are on top of the latest variants of scam communications.

“We have deployed changes in our networks to screen outbound and inbound calls for fraudulent activity.

“This includes, blocking certain calls that are inconsistent with our network controls.

“There are also a number of actions customers can take to protect themselves from scam or fraudulent calls.

They are:

Let the call go to voicemail and then listen to any message left to ascertain if this might be a genuine call.

Don’t give the caller any personal details and hang up.

If an organisation calls and asks for personal information over the phone consider calling them back on their publicly available number to ensure you are not providing information to someone attempting to impersonate the organisation.

Block the caller/sender’s number using your phone’s built-in call rejection features, or by downloading an app to restrict incoming calls and messages.

The ACMA spokesperson had also echoed the same advised.

“For those who think that they have been scammed can contact their bank and phone company immediately.

“There are also organisations like ID Care that can help if you’ve had your identity hijacked.

“To report a scam visit Scamwatch.gov.au.”