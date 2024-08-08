Canadian e-commerce company, Shopify, whose services are widely used by Australian retailers has seen its share surge this week after reporting increased profits and sales.

Shopify reportedly powers more than 25 per cent of online commerce in Australia. It supports several businesses, with customers including JB Hi-Fi, LSKD, Toys R Us and July.

It reported revenue for the second quarter at $2.05 billion (A$3.13 billion), up about 21 per cent year-over-year. Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, rose 22 per cent in the second quarter to $67.2 billion (A$102.44 billion).

Its shares climbed as much as 25 per cent on Wednesday. Percentage revenue growth for the current quarter ending in September will be in the low- to mid-twenties on a year-over-year basis, said Shopify.

“We’ve always been a company that builds for the long term,” noted Shopify President Harley Finkelstein on an earnings call. “We can achieve a seriously meaningful combination of growth and profitability.”

Shopify’s share price at the end of Tuesday before the latest rally was around 30 per cent down from the start of this year. Last year, it cut more than 2,000 jobs and sold most of its logistics unit while agreeing to let merchants use Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” service to deliver packages.

A few weeks ago, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) announced a partnership with Shopify, focused on delivering commerce trends and insights to Australian retailers.

“By partnering with the ARA, Shopify will share local retail insights to help Australian businesses make data-driven decisions. There couldn’t be a better time for businesses to embrace data and insights to power advanced conversion, customisation and automation,” said Shaun Broughton, managing director of Shopify APAC and Japan.