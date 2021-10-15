Shopify has launched its first global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program in partnership with the top ERP providers including Microsoft and Oracle, to offer retail and ecommerce businesses of any size the tools and insights required to easily manage and readjust their operations and come out on top.

Shopify Global ERP Program allows select ERP partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store.

For the first time, Shopify is directly partnering with leading ERP providers globally, including Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl, with more to come in the future.

The past year proved that the ability to be nimble in the face of change can make or break a business.

This is especially true for large-scale, high-volume retail businesses that have needed to radically transform their operations to best serve their customers.

To remain resilient and future proof their businesses, leaders of growing businesses need real-time insights from connected data to adapt faster, work smarter, and perform better.

More than 10,000 merchants globally use Shopify Plus to manage their volume and complexity.

These include companies that started and scaled on Shopify, such as Allbirds, Wine Central, elph ceramics, MAAP, The Sheet Society.

With Shopify’s Global ERP Program they will now have access to a centralised system that connects their commerce platform to key business data like financials and inventory so they can optimise operations and processes.

“We are proud to support businesses through every step of their journeys, regardless of their size, maturity or complexity,” Shaun Broughton, Managing Director APAC, Shopify said.

“Our first Global ERP Program is available to Shopify merchants across APAC and is testament to our ongoing investment in the region to empower our local merchants with more control and visibility by integrating their commerce and business operations.

“Shopify’s integration with leading ERP providers, Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl, give merchants, especially those running multiple stores across different geographies, sub-brands, and audiences, the power to manage their business operations directly in their Shopify stores. It’s a critical step forward in future-proofing commerce for enterprise merchants.”

Through the Global ERP Program, merchants can now access a suite of certified apps directly integrated with Shopify, without needing to rely on third-party implementations to connect their ERP to Shopify.

As an extension of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Program, the Global ERP Program provides partners with support from the Shopify Developer Success team in building their apps, while also giving merchants confidence that their apps meet a high standard of performance and user experience.

“Joining forces with Shopify to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will help more merchants deliver great experiences to their customers by seamlessly linking commerce and ERP,” Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Applications and Platform said.

“At a time when merchants need to harness data everywhere to transform the shopping experience, we’re excited to connect data between ERP and commerce.

“Innovation begins with data-fueled insights and more connected operations will help merchants take the industry into the future.”

Merchants can connect their ERP solutions for Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl to their Shopify stores here.

The new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration will be available in early 2022.