Over 1 million online shoppers experienced problems with lost, stolen or damaged parcels last year. Ship-Safely has now developed an innovative parcel protection service that can added at check-outs, and ensures all lost, damaged or stolen goods are replaced quickly, for approximately $2.30 AUD, for any purchases up to approx. $150 AUD or for 1.5% of a cart totaled up to approx. $7,500.

The following has been recorded from online shopping in the last year:

“9.4 million households in Australia made an online purchase in 2022, representing 82% of all households. On average, 5.6 million households shopped online every month (Aus Post Inside Online Shopping Report 2023)”

“$63.8 billion was spent on online goods in Australia in 2022, surpassing last year’s spend by 1.7% and taking online share of total retail spend to 18.1% .(Aus Post Inside Online Shopping Report 2023)”

“53% of online shoppers saying they have experienced issues with their parcel deliveries”

“More than half of Australian online shoppers have had their purchases arrived damaged or not at all as a result of being lost or stolen during delivery and the majority are looking at better ways to protect themselves, according to a new survey released today.”

This could be due to either ‘porch piracy’ or an extensiveness of damaged or lost deliveries.

Quite a lot of Australian consumers have been facing lengthy delays for replacements or being left out of pocket.

A survey has been conducted by Ship-Safely, a new Australian Fin-tech designed to change the global online shopping industry through a low-cost shipping protection service that handles damaged, lost or stolen deliveries quickly, and arranges a replacement to be sent within 48 hours of the information being lodged.

CEO and Co-founder of Ship-Safely, Darren Milne has commented on the issue of damaged, lost or stolen parcels and said it was sweeping the world and worsening.

“We all know someone that has had a parcel arrive damaged or not at all, and unfortunately this can mean significant time and money implications for consumers and also the online retailers, through no fault of their own.”

It has been indicated that higher numbers of millennials and Gen Z online shoppers either receive parcels damaged or didn’t receive them at all due to it being lost or stolen (65% and 64%).

It also indicated the below:

“more than a quarter of consumers (31 per cent) had their Christmas presents damaged, lost or stolen with 75 per cent of these gifts valued at over $50.”

“of those who had their Christmas gifts damaged lost or stolen, 63 per cent either had to buy another gift or give the gift after Christmas when a replacement was delivered.”

“the majority (78 per cent) of online consumers expect getting a damaged, lost or stolen delivery replaced or refunded can take up hours of time.”

“Online consumers are looking for better solutions to these significant delivery issues, particularly as they are increasingly relying on online retailers to buy their goods,” said Mr Milne.

“Our research shows they are tired of delays in resolving issues, with almost half saying it had taken them days, weeks or even months to get an outcome, with 5 per cent never seeing the problem sorted out at all and others completely giving up hope.”

“All in all, that’s a lot of people out of pocket, or having to find a last-minute gift for under the Christmas tree!”

Over 1000 Australians nation-wide participated in this survey and it showed 56% of consumers blamed merchants for their delivery issues, and over 40% would pay for additional shipping protection to ensure goods would arrive.

“This is a growing issue throughout the world, including in Australia where 73 per cent are now buying online at least once a month, and 36 per cent are buying weekly.”

“Consumers who are regularly purchasing online need to consider the risks, and shop around for retailers who offer the protections they need.”

Ship-Safely decided to fully launched a global product following a six-month pilot program with 100 online merchants through Australia, the US and Europe, ensuring ensure the enhancement of experiences for merchants and consumers.

The Shipping Protection Services are able to be added to any approved merchant’s online check out, with apps available for platforms such as Shopify, Big Commerce, Woo Commerce and Magento.