SharkNinja is deploying artificial intelligence across its business in a move the company claims will deliver faster go-to-market capability and flow through to appliance retailers in Australia, as the appliance maker notches up its 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth.

The company, whose Shark and Ninja brands span vacuums, blenders and air fryers, reported Q2 2026 net sales up 22.2% year-on-year to US$1.77 billion, with international revenue, which includes Australia and New Zealand, the standout performer, climbing 36.6% to US$624 million.

Management now views international markets as the growth engine for the business.

AI Bet Starts With Finance

Among SharkNinja’s first big AI bets is a tool that allows its finance team to monitor profitability in real time, potentially shaving weeks off the process of building a monthly forecast as markets experience variations from slowdowns and stock availability problems.

Chief Financial Officer Adam Quigley said building a monthly forecast can currently take several weeks, involving gathering sales data, determining profit margins and working through expenses.

“By the end of it, you’re reacting to a P&L that got inputs three weeks ago,” Quigley said in a recent interview.

With faster access to profitability metrics, the company can make quicker decisions on where to invest, he said. “We want the insights sooner so that we can do something about it.”

Quigley described AI as a “capacity multiplier” allowing the company to accomplish more, rather than a technology designed to cut costs. The AI push is at this stage seen as an internal benefit that will flow over to retail partners.

Numbers Behind The Growth

Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.6% to US$265 million, a 15% margin, while adjusted net income hit US$178 million, or US$1.26 per diluted share, up from US$0.97.

The company earlier this month raised its full-year guidance, citing stronger operating performance and an expected tariff-refund benefit.

CEO Mark Barrocas said that while US small appliance category growth is running at 1% CAGR, SharkNinja grew 21% last financial year, with a strategy of launching about 25 new products a year and driving volume through a tight range.

The company remains a favourite of retailers globally due to its ability to develop products quickly and ahead of Chinese competitors, with strong appeal to customers looking for value and cutting-edge design.

Product Pipeline Targets Weber Territory

SharkNinja’s 2026/2027 portfolio keeps cleaning appliances at the core, driven by Shark vacuums, but the company is pushing well beyond.

The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi soft-serve ice cream machine sold one unit every eight seconds on release day in the US. Also performing strongly are the Ninja BlendBOSS blender, Shark TurboBlade fan and Ninja Crispi Pro glass air fryer.

Coming this year is the Ninja FlexFlame grill, rolling out globally in 2026 in what is seen as a direct shot at Weber, a move highly relevant to the Australian BBQ market.

The company is also pushing into beauty, including hair dryers and red light masks, and portable cooling, including the Shark ChillPill compact battery-powered cooling gadget, which ApplianceNews featured recently.