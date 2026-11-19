SharkNinja has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale in Australia, offering discounts across Shark vacuum cleaners, floorcare appliances, beauty devices and Ninja kitchen products, with selected savings of up to $600.

The promotion began with VIP early access on 5 November, followed by public offers from 12 November. Discounts will continue until Cyber Monday on 30 November, with additional daily promotions throughout the sale period.

Among the biggest reductions is the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Vac & Mop, reduced from $1,799.99 to $1,199.99, representing a saving of $600. The robotic cleaning system combines vacuuming and mopping functions, providing an automated option for maintaining household floors.

The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System has also been discounted from $999.99 to $699.99, saving $300. The cordless vacuum features multidirectional cleaning, automatic charging and dustbin emptying, and a claimed runtime of up to 70 minutes.

For shoppers seeking a more affordable cordless model, the Shark PowerPro Flex Reveal has been reduced from $449.99 to $349.99, saving $100. It features a flexible wand for cleaning beneath furniture, technology designed to minimise hair wrapping around the brush roll and up to 50 minutes of runtime.

Other floorcare offers include the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker, now $349.99, down from $499.99. The appliance combines carpet cleaning with a handheld spot-cleaning function for tackling stains on carpets and upholstery.

The Shark Steam Pickup 3-in-1 Steam Mop is available for $299.99, reduced from $399.99. It combines debris collection, scrubbing and steam sanitising, offering a chemical-free cleaning option using water.

Shark’s beauty appliance range is also included in the promotion. The Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Drying & Styling System has been reduced from $649.99 to $499.99, saving $150. The styling system combines drying, curling, straightening, glossing and volumising functions, with five interchangeable attachments and heat-management technology.

The Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling + LED Face Mask is priced at $599.99, down from $699.99, while the Shark FacialPro Glow starts at $399.99, reduced from $499.99. These products extend the sale into skincare technology, combining features such as LED treatments, cooling and facial cleansing.

Ninja kitchen appliances are another focus of the promotion. The Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker has been reduced from $499.99 to $349.99, saving $150. The appliance offers 14 cooking functions and is designed to prepare complete meals using a combination of cooking methods.

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is also available for $349.99, down from $499.99. It features five preset functions and a 2.6-litre capacity, while the larger Ninja SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker has been reduced from $599.99 to $499.99.

Air fryer deals include the Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer, reduced from $449.99 to $299.99, a saving of $150. The Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Countertop Glass Air Fryer is also discounted from $399.99 to $349.99.

In addition to individual product reductions, SharkNinja is offering selected promotional codes and spending incentives on designated dates. On 19 November, first-time customers can use the code EXTRA17 for an additional 17 per cent off eligible orders, while returning customers can use THANKS12 for an additional 12 per cent discount.

Further offers are scheduled for Black Friday on 27 November and Cyber Monday on 30 November. During 28 and 29 November, eligible customers can save $50 on orders of $500 or more, or $175 on orders of $1,000 or more.

Promotional exclusions and conditions apply, and some offers cannot be combined with other discount codes. SharkNinja also offers free standard shipping on Australian orders over $100.

The Black Friday sale runs until 11.59pm AEDT on 30 November 2026, with product availability and pricing subject to change throughout the promotional period.

The full range of offers is available through the SharkNinja Australia website.