Universal Music Group NV has reported a 16 per cent hike in its third-quarter sales.

The company went public listed in Amsterdam last month, finishing its first day at 25.10 Euros and this is its first public report.

The growth in sales were all thanks to the recording, licensing and publishing side of the business.

The company which is a spinoff of French media company Vivendi SE had recorded an increase in revenue to 2.15 billion Euros.

The world’s largest music company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and has seen an increase of 21 per cent to 461 million Euros.

It further said that it was benefiting from music subscriptions and streaming, as well as with higher royalties received from the use of its songs in broadcast and other mediums.

Its top earner includes Billie Eilish, Drake, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.