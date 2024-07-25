Lenovo is reportedly launching a new mini PC with AI capabilities – the YOGA Portal – this weekend at ChinaJoy.

The annual Shanghai conference and expo is on July 26 to 28, and reporting out of China says it will be launched on July 27.

Chinese website IT Home was first with the news and images of what are said to be the new PC box.

ChannelNews translated their story to English.

“According to the on-site pictures provided by IT Home friend @豫P in Shanghai, this small host is only 3.7L in size and is made of anodized aluminum,” IT Home wrote.

“It is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700 processor, 32GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB solid-state drive.”

The box looks similar to the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra mini PC, and is said to weigh about 3.25kg.

For cooling, the YOGA Portal is said to use a three-fan system, and include an 8-megapixel AI-optimized camera and a built-in 350W power supply.

The portal is said to be designed “for professional AI creation”, however tech types are waiting on the specs and full details before deciding whether it’s worth the investment.