Seven Network Boss Flicked Immediatly At Scandal Plagued Network

By | 18 Apr 2024

The CEO and managing director of Seven West Media, James Warburton, has quit the under-siege network effective immediately, following today’s board meeting, with some industry executives tipping that the business could be put up for sale.

Originally, he was scheduled to leave the network at the end of FY24 but due an expenses scandal exposed during the Bruce Lehrmann case in the Federal Court.

James Warburton sacked CEO of Seven Network

Seven West Media and its Seven network have suffered reputational damage following the case which exposed expenses being claimed for prostitutes and drugs.

The defamation case was brought by former Liberal Party-political aide Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. It does not directly involve Seven.

The drama for Seven started to unfold in late 2022, when seven aired via their Spotlight Show an exclusive two-part interview with Lehrmann.

Former Seven Network producer Taylor Auerbach explained that he had been appointed Lehrmann’s babysitter on a visit to Sydney that resulted in the purchase of a bag of cocaine and a $10,000 cost for a visit to a Sydney brothel.

Current chief financial officer Jeff Howard has been appointed as the incoming managing director and chief executive officer. He will start the new role tomorrow.

Seven West Media’s Chairman, Kerry Stokes AC, and Howard, both thanked Warburton for his contribution to the business.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
