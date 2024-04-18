The CEO and managing director of Seven West Media, James Warburton, has quit the under-siege network effective immediately, following today’s board meeting, with some industry executives tipping that the business could be put up for sale.

Originally, he was scheduled to leave the network at the end of FY24 but due an expenses scandal exposed during the Bruce Lehrmann case in the Federal Court.

Seven West Media and its Seven network have suffered reputational damage following the case which exposed expenses being claimed for prostitutes and drugs.

The defamation case was brought by former Liberal Party-political aide Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. It does not directly involve Seven.

The drama for Seven started to unfold in late 2022, when seven aired via their Spotlight Show an exclusive two-part interview with Lehrmann.

Former Seven Network producer Taylor Auerbach explained that he had been appointed Lehrmann’s babysitter on a visit to Sydney that resulted in the purchase of a bag of cocaine and a $10,000 cost for a visit to a Sydney brothel.

Current chief financial officer Jeff Howard has been appointed as the incoming managing director and chief executive officer. He will start the new role tomorrow.

Seven West Media’s Chairman, Kerry Stokes AC, and Howard, both thanked Warburton for his contribution to the business.