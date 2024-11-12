Home > Latest News > Senior JB Hi Fi Management Sell Down Shares

Senior JB Hi Fi Management Sell Down Shares

By | 12 Nov 2024

Terry Smart the Group CEO of JB Hi-Fi Limited, has sold down 6,500 shares in the big CE and appliance retailer worth $556,530.

He still owns a significant level of shares in the business that has soared during his time running the mass market retailer.

The sale reduces his indirect holdings in a Company whose share value is sitting at $85.62 today, after climbing 65% during the past six months.

Nick Wells left seen with JB Hi Fi CEO Terry Smart

Recently Smart announced the appointment of former chief financial officer Nick Wells to take on the role of chief operating officer at the business which recently acquired E&S trading.

Some analysts claim that Wells is future CEO potential.

Back in August Smart netted $379,670 after selling 5,000 shares in the retailer.

Also in August Nick Wells sold 10,048 shares netting $761,283.

Smart currently hold a significant number of shares through various trusts, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
HoverAir Ignores Tech Journalists PR Co Spuiks Marketing Companies & Harvey Norman
EXCLUSIVE:QLD Chief Judge Stops Trial Of Industry Executive Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old
Motorola Launches Two New Sub-A$500 Smartphones
JB Hi-Fi Posts Strong Sales Growth As NZ Surges
Blaupunkt Distributor Ayonz Facing Probe Into Exploding DVD Player
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Kickstart The Party With Bartesian Cocktail Maker
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/
HoverAir Ignores Tech Journalists PR Co Spuiks Marketing Companies & Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S25 Needs New Software, So Bring On The Beta
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/
Aldi Asks ACCC For Closed Door Supermarket Inquiry Session
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/
Cygnett Takes Proactive Approach To Power Bank Recall After Poor Response
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kickstart The Party With Bartesian Cocktail Maker
Latest News
/
November 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The very idea of a cocktail being made by a pod, instead of a human using a dash of this...
Read More