HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sega Dismisses Rumours Surrounding Microsoft Deal

Sega Dismisses Rumours Surrounding Microsoft Deal

By | 30 Jun 2023

Sega have dismissed all speculation surrounding the company could be the target of acquirers including Microsoft, with it stressing it plans to remain part of a larger Japanese entertainment conglomerate.

Sega is well-known within the videogame industry and has a close relationship with Microsoft, but it adamant it will remain within Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Shares of Sega Sammy rose to the highest point since 2007 this week, with legal fillings claiming Microsoft were considering purchasing Sega to boost the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

“No, not now,” was the response Sega gave when asked if it was open to acquisition talks. Declines were made that suggested Microsoft had made a formal approach.

Analysts have been arguing the Sega might consider finding a new parent due to the main business of pachinko pinball-machines offering limited growth. There are speculations the industry will consolidate as developers attempt to offset costs.

Microsoft have not responded as to whether it was trying to acquire Sega, however it did consider acquiring Square Enix Holdings back in 2019.

There are strong relationships between Sega and Sony, Nintendo, Apple, and Amazon. Microsoft however, values the company more than other platforms. There were plans for a strategic alliance in 2021 to support Sega developing big-budget games.

“We are very close with Microsoft and have a great relationship with its management team. Microsoft particularly has a high regard for us. Xbox’s Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond are really serious about values that video game fans emphasize.”

Microsoft are attempting to strengthen alliances with Japanese publishers to catch Sony and Nintendo beyond the US.

The presence of Xbox in Japan is small but is currently making progress. There are increases in the amount of games Japanese publishers are providing to Microsoft, including franchises that were previously exclusive to PlayStation.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Facebook To Launch Apps Marketplace
Judge Overseeing Activision Case Has A Son Who Works At Microsoft
Amazon Hiring Ex-FTC Staffers Ahead Of Antitrust Lawsuit
PS5 Exclusive Coming To Xbox
Microsoft CEO Blames Sony For Xbox Exclusives
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Berejikilian,Optus’s Super Hero Is Kicking Down Doors & Telstra Hate It
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Facebook To Launch Apps Marketplace
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Bone Conduction Shokz, Launch New OpenFit Headphones In Australia
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Final Fantasy 16 Sells 3M Copies In Under A Week
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
Energy Provider To Compensate OZ Businesses, After Doubling Costs
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Berejikilian,Optus’s Super Hero Is Kicking Down Doors & Telstra Hate It
Latest News
/
June 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
last week Optus lined up their executive for a tech day and front and centre was Gladys Berejiklian, whose future...
Read More