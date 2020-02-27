Seek stock drops as CEO tips more corona-virus strife ahead

MELBOURNE: ASX-listed job search operator Seek has reported revenue of $875 million and net profit after tax of $75. 6 million for the six months ended December 31 – but has warned its Australian and overseas businesses are already being affected by the coronavirus situation.

The Melbourne-based company predicted that continued growth of coronavirus could see its full-year profit slashed and overall revenue held down to $100-120 million.

Seek CEO/co-founder Andrew Bassat said: “It’s impossible to forecast the impact of coronavirus, but we have provided a set of assumptions to help assess the negative flow-through on our FY20 financial performance.

Seek shares finished yesterday at $21.85, down 4.1pc.