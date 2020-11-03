HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > Seek Denies Fake Job Ad Claims

Seek Denies Fake Job Ad Claims

By | 3 Nov 2020
,

SYDNEY: Online job site Seek has denied claims of fake job posts, high debt levels and inflated profit figures, brought by US activist investment firm Blue Orca.

Seek described the claims as inaccurate, self-serving and unsubstantiated.

Last week Blue Orca claimed a large number of job listings posted by a top Chinese recruitment platform owned by Seek were fake. Blue Orca said they were made by companies that weren’t real or de-registered, and the platform’s earnings were overstated.

In response Seek said the Blue Orca allegations “contain many inaccurate statements. We believe the goal of the report is to use speculative assertions to generate adverse publicity and then draw Seek into a public debate.”

Blue Orca has in turn described Seek’s response as “flimsy”.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
COVID: 70% In TAS, VIC & NSW Have Changed Employment
Victoria’s Stage 4 Causes Payroll Jobs Drop
Seek’s Earnings Down 9% In ‘Weak Ad Environment’
Jobs Fall In Vic, But Hold Steady In Other States
Jobseekers Flock To Freelancer
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock
Aldi Industry Latest News
/
November 3, 2020
/
Apple TV Coming To Xbox Series X, S
Apple Console Content
/
November 3, 2020
/
Samsung Will Find Your Galaxy Devices Without Wi-Fi Connected
Latest News Samsung
/
November 3, 2020
/
Smart Wearables & True Wireless To See Massive Growth In 2021
FitBit Latest News Wearables
/
November 3, 2020
/
TCL Debuts Sideways Rollable OLED Television To Rival LG
Latest News LG TCL
/
November 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock
Aldi Industry Latest News
/
November 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A broad range of Aldi’s Special Buys products will not arrive in store in time to go on sale this...
Read More