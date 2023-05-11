HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Security Updated Released For Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Security Updated Released For Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

By | 11 May 2023

A recent release of the May 2023 security update by Samsung for the Galaxy S21 FE is bringing the latest security features and improvements to the phone. The roll out started in some Latin American countries already, but is expected to expand worldwide by the end of the month.

The new security patch fixes over 70 security flaws found with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which will make this phone more reliable and secure. This update will bump up the firmware version to G990EXXS5EWD4 and it can be installed by going to Settings > Software Update > then tap Download and Install.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released last year with Android 12, but since has already received the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update, and the One UI 5.1 update. It is expected to have three more major updates in the future – Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16.

This phone is know for features including 1 6.4-inchc FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, a 32MP front-facing camera, and a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 12MP primary sensore with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It also comes with a 4500mAh battery, supporting 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Next Gen OLED, Apple Samsung & LG Display Caught In Catch 22 Dilema
The Huawei Mate X3 Beats Out Galaxy Z Fold 4
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Restructures Appliances Hitachi A Big Winner
FDA Clears Samsung’s Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications
Forget The Coronation Samsungs Royal Dogs Is Hot Viewing
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
New Safety Feature Coming to Android
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Officeworks Opens First Purpose-Built Import Distribution Centre
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Review New Fetch TV OS, Takes The Pain Out Of Managing Content
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Microsoft Says ‘No Pay Rises’ For 2023
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Data Dicker has seen its first quarter revenue jump by 14.7 per cent, “despite ongoing market challenges.” The company’s total...
Read More