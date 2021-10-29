HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 

Seagate Unveils ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Gaming Drives 

By | 29 Oct 2021

Seagate Technology has released a new product line of Star Wars Mandalorian Beskar Ingot Drives.  

The new line of PC gaming devices is created in collaboration with Lucasfilm. 

The special edition Star Wars Mandalorian galaxy designs will be available in Seagate’s FireCuda lineup of products including the M.2 NVMe, 2.5-inch SATA, and external HDD formats.  

Each drive is designed to look like an ingot of Beskar, a unique alloy used in the show to make the finest Mandalorian Armor.  

The drives also include the prominent Imperial stamp to give it the most realistic feel possible.  

“We are thrilled to bring unique, iconic designs from one of the world’s most popular franchises to the forefront of every gamer’s battle station,” Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Business and Marketing at Seagate Technology said in a media release.

“This collaboration appeals to global audiences including gamers, PC builders, and Star Wars enthusiasts alike.” 

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Seagate Reveals Aussie Pricing For Xbox Series X Expansion Card
JB Hi-Fi Goes Lo-Fi With Jigsaws
Experience Elite Performance With Next-Gen Seagate Gaming Solutions
EA Axes Third Star Wars Game In Three Years
Samsung Release Limited Edition Star Wars Note10+
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Facebo… Sorry, ‘Meta’, Is Retiring Oculus
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Is It Time To Stop Buying BMW Motorcars?
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Afterpay And Zip Face Parliamentary Probe
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
Sony Confirms Plans With TSMC 
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros
Latest News
/
October 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has finally caved in to pressure from its competitors and launched a MacBook Pros that comes with a ‘DIY-Friendly’...
Read More