Seagate Technology has released a new product line of Star Wars Mandalorian Beskar Ingot Drives.

The new line of PC gaming devices is created in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The special edition Star Wars Mandalorian galaxy designs will be available in Seagate’s FireCuda lineup of products including the M.2 NVMe, 2.5-inch SATA, and external HDD formats.

Each drive is designed to look like an ingot of Beskar, a unique alloy used in the show to make the finest Mandalorian Armor.

The drives also include the prominent Imperial stamp to give it the most realistic feel possible.

“We are thrilled to bring unique, iconic designs from one of the world’s most popular franchises to the forefront of every gamer’s battle station,” Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Business and Marketing at Seagate Technology said in a media release.

“This collaboration appeals to global audiences including gamers, PC builders, and Star Wars enthusiasts alike.”