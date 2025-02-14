Home > Latest News > Seagate To Acquire Intevac In All-Cash Deal

Seagate To Acquire Intevac In All-Cash Deal

By | 14 Feb 2025

Disk-drive maker Seagate Technology Holdings has reached an agreement to acquire Intevac, a supplier of thin-film processing systems, in an all-cash deal.

The deal is valued at around $108 million (A$170.73 million) and Seagate will pay $4 (A$6.32) a share for Intevac, an approximately 18% premium to Intevac’s Wednesday’s closing price of $3.38 (A$5.34).

Seagate said that the purchase price is also a 41% premium above Intevac’s closing price of $2.83 (A$4.47) on December 11, the day before the company said it had renewed its focus on pursuing strategic options.

 

Intevac had a market cap of around $91.17 million (A$144.12 million) as of Thursday.

In its most recent fiscal quarter, it reported $28.5 million (A$45.05 million) in revenue, up 59% year-over-year, but posted a $2.17 million (A$3.43 million) net loss.

One of the major drivers for the deal is seen as Seagate’s focus on heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) drives, a technology that Intevac has aligned itself with.

HAMR is reported to improve the “writeability” and storage density of hard drives by applying heat energy.

In December, Seagate announced its first HAMR-based hard drive after a two-decade hiatus from the technology.

In a filing that same month, Seagate said that it had “successfully completed qualification testing” for its HAMR hard drives with “several customers within the Mass Capacity markets, including a leading cloud service provider.”

 

Seagate’s rivals, Western Digital and Toshiba, are also reported to be working on HAMR-based drives which are reported to be cost effective over solid-state technologies, making them more attractive to public cloud vendors.

For the quarter ended December 27, 2024, Seagate reported sales up 49.5% year-on-year to $2.33 billion (A$3.68 billion).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Space Race Heats Up As Seagate’s 32TB Beast Is Finally Here
Seagate Releases 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives
Seagate Unveils New FireCuda SSD
Seagate Reveals New Officially Licensed Game Drive
Seagate Cops $445M Fine For Exporting HDDs To Huawei
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
YouTube Shorts with Veo 2
Google Boosts Online AI Video With Veo 2
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Leaked Renders Of Samsung Budget Galaxy A36 Revealed
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
French AV Brands Getting Traction In OZ Advance Paris The Latest
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Wearable MIMO body antenna
Scientists Create Wearable 5G Antenna Built Into Denim
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Six months after Worldwide Appliances took on the Everdure Barbecue brand the business has announced price rises of between 8...
Read More