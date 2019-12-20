HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Scomo Party Shirt Site Crashes

Scomo Party Shirt Site Crashes

By | 20 Dec 2019
A website selling Hawaiian shirts emblazoned with Scott Morrison’s face has crashed due to popular demand.

He may have left our country during a state of emergency, but for just $50 you can purchase your very own Scott Morrison shirt to help fill the void during his absence.

Melbourne-based fashion company, MR. KOYA, released the orange Hawaiian shirts on their website after the prime minister ‘[rubbed] coal into the wound’ for taking a holiday during the ‘unprecendented’ fire crisis.

‘Australia is reeling from an unprecedented bushfire emergency, and to rub coal into the wound, the Prime Minister has smirk-bombed his way to Hawaii for a refreshing mai tai,’ the website states.

‘To mark this momentous abrogation of responsibility, MR. KOYA has created the Mahalo ScoMo – an enduring combination of Hawaiian vibes, simpering leadership vacuums, and the colours of an increasingly-combustible Australian summer.’

The shirts have been such a success that they are now only available for pre-order for 2020.

All profits from the sales are being donated to fighting the fires.

Scott Morrison has since issued an apology for his holiday, saying he ‘deeply regrets’ any offence caused by the timing of his time off.

(AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

 

