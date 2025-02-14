Home > Latest News > Scientists Create Wearable 5G Antenna Built Into Denim

Scientists Create Wearable 5G Antenna Built Into Denim

By | 14 Feb 2025
Wearable MIMO body antenna

Scientists have developed a miniature antenna that offers dual band 5G and WiFi connectivity when hidden in certain clothing materials, in including denim.

They have published details of their research and its applications in the journal Nature.

You might wonder why bother with this concept known as connected clothing, given your smartphone in your pockets connects to 5G on-the-go.

But your phone’s antenna might not offer the same quality reception that a tiny 2-port MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) antenna offers.

Besides, there may be advantages in being a human Wi-Fi hotspot if you are carrying around a laptop.

The benefit of this technology is broader and extends to healthcare, sports, space and military uses. For example, a medical device could be designed that sends some of your vital, signs such as your heart rate directly, without relying `on a phone.

Collecting the performance data of athletes during sporting events becomes even easier.

The MiMO antenna can be worn externally or internally in clothing.

The MiMO antenna worn externally or internally in clothing. Picture: Nature

This new low-profile antenna supports dual band 5G sub-6 GHz and Wi-Fi 5.2 GHz. It is tiny and can be integrated into a shirt’s pocket. Its footprint is 24 mm x 24 mm.

It has been tested when both hidden in materials and when visible, such as on a pocket’s surface.

“These antennas can be fabricated on some popular materials: denim, felt, silk, cotton, etc., and play a crucial role in communicating with external or implantable devices to exchange health-related data wirelessly,” the four scientists wrote in the Nature article.

They say the entire nature of communications will be based on MIMO antennas with the continued growth in 5G and 6G networks. They say this type of antenna is superior when operating close to the human body.

The MIMO antenna on the skin-fat-muscle-layers canonical chest platform. Picture: Nature

The MIMO antenna on the skin-fat-muscle-layers canonical chest platform. Picture: Nature

“MIMO antennae can provide reliable communication due to their low path losses, high channel capacities, high data rate, and increased communication range without extra input power requirements.

“The wearable devices operate close to the human body, and the human body behaves as a lossy channel owing to the high dielectric properties of different tissue layers, which may lead to low data rate/limited communication distance.

“Due to this, the MIMO antenna is a superior contender to the conventional single-port antenna in the lossy and challenging human-body environment.”

The paper looked at potential issues such as a bent antenna, when waterproofing is needed, and the impact of a MIMO antenna’s radiation on the human body.

The small level of radiation fell within acceptable limits, they say.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , ,
You may also like
No More Triple Zero Calls As Telstra and Optus Shut Down 3G
Measure Blood Pressure With Finger: Samsung Patent
More Than Half A Billion Wearable Devices Will Be Sold In 2024
Google Makes Exercise Fun For Kids With The Fitbit Ace Lte
Regional Australia (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
After Failed Telstra Deal, TPG Telecom Now Signs Network Sharing Agreement With Optus
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Seagate To Acquire Intevac In All-Cash Deal
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
YouTube Shorts with Veo 2
Google Boosts Online AI Video With Veo 2
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Leaked Renders Of Samsung Budget Galaxy A36 Revealed
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
French AV Brands Getting Traction In OZ Advance Paris The Latest
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Six months after Worldwide Appliances took on the Everdure Barbecue brand the business has announced price rises of between 8...
Read More