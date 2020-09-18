Scalpers have snapped up massive numbers of the new NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards, with some selling for hundreds or thousands of dollars above sticker price on eBay.

Legitimate customers were left furious as stock of the sought-after next-gen GPUs sold out on the NVIDIA online store within minutes amid site crashes and errors. Cards then turned up from eBay resellers at huge markups, and NVIDIA’s official Twitter account was bombarded with angry tweets from customers, some of whom have said they never even saw the option to purchase the card.

Whelp eBay is chuck full of over priced pre-orders. What ever happened to capchas?? pic.twitter.com/3kK8TacQpS — Holly👽🦇 (@Hylloxx) September 17, 2020

Additionally, every major online store in the US is also sold out, with The Verge reporting some brick-and-mortar outlets had as few as 10 of the cards for sale.

“Wish y’all would’ve made a system so real consumers could have actually ordered a card,” said one tweet from Twitter user Jordan L. “Stayed up all night just to get crashed servers and everything sold out within 2 minutes without me even seeing the item as available. Literally went right from ‘Not Available’ to ‘Sold Out’.”

In a statement posted to its forums, NVIDIA confirmed it had seen “unprecedented demand” for the 3080, and that the store had been “inundated with traffic” at 6am Pacific time (11pm Australian time), resulting in errors.

“To stop bots and scalpers on the NVIDIA store, we’re doing everything humanly possible, including manually reviewing orders, to get these cards in the hands of legitimate customers.

“Over 50 major global retailers had inventory at 6am Pacific. Our NVIDIA team and partners are shipping more RTX 3080 cards every day to retailers,” NVIDIA said.

Customers have complained that notification emails also did not go out in time to alert them the cards were going on sale.