Smart home solutions provider Savant Systems has expanded its offering within the home cinema entertainment space by partnering with Kaleidescape.

Kaleidescape’s movie platform, including Strato C movie players and Terra Prime movie servers, are now available on the Savant Store.

Kaleidescape’s platform has thousands of 4K and HD titles, including movies, TV series, and concerts delivered with lossless audio formats and full reference video quality.

As Hidden Wires explains, high-bitrate 4K movies are downloaded from the Kaleidescape movie store to Terra Prime movie servers where they are stored locally and played back on one or more Strato C movie players throughout a home.

Now compatible with the Savant smart home ecosystem, users can enjoy intuitive navigation of Kaleidescape’s onscreen display from the Savant app and the Savant X2 Pro Remote, including one-button access to Kaleidescape with Savant Scenes, making it easy to set lighting and climate.

“The integration of Kaleidescape within the Savant ecosystem furthers our commitment to providing dealers with access to a carefully curated group of home theatre partner brands that also includes JBL Synthesis, Sony Projectors and Megapixel,” said George Katsiris, vice president of the Recommended Partners Program at Savant Systems.

“With premium home entertainment being one of the most requested features by smart home consumers, these recommended products work in conjunction with Savant’s best-in-class video tiling, user experience and lighting solutions to elevate the home cinema experience for our customers.”

Last year, as ChannelNews reported, Savant Systems announced the integration of Amazon Music into its control platform, giving Savant users millions of tracks in pristine 24-bit/192kHz. Within the Savant app, users can access Amazon Music and add albums, playlists, or songs to the Savant Music home screen for easy access.

Also, Pioneer Elite and Savant announced a long-term partnership last year whereby Savant integrated Pioneer Elite audio/video receivers into its systems.