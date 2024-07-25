Sanus, the TV mounting solutions and AV accessories company, has said that it will return to participate in the IFA Berlin show this September.

IFA will take place from September 6-10, and ChannelNews will be on the ground to bring you all the latest updates from the mega event.

Sanus plans to use its presence at the show to unveil Its 4D + SHIFT technology which allows mounted TVs to be either lowered or raised by up to 200mm.

This flexibility allows for the wall mounting of the TV around an existing power outlet on a wall, or to reposition the TV in case there was a mismeasurement made during the installation process.

The function can be actioned by twisting a handle located behind the screen. The screen can also be raised in the event that you want to add a soundbar below the TV or place some furniture or accessories above or below it.

“We are delighted to be back at IFA after many years,” said Dean Carroll, international sales director, consumer.

“IFA is such an important show for consumer technology, and it is fitting that we are returning in its 100th anniversary year with products that continue in the Sanus tradition of innovation and invention. We look forward to meeting with our trade customers and showing the 4D + SHIFT tech to the thousands of trade and end-users who will be attending.”

IFA Berlin celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The world’s largest consumer and electronics show brought together 2,200 exhibitors, 187 speakers and more than 182,000 visitors from 139 countries last year.