AlphaTheta, the parent company of Pioneer DJ, has teamed up with storage giant SanDisk to launch a flash drive purpose-built for professional DJs.

Dubbed the SanDisk DJ Flash Drive, the new USB stick is the first officially optimised for rekordbox, the industry-standard performance software used by DJs worldwide.

The product features dual USB-C and USB-A connectors, allowing smooth compatibility with modern laptops and club-standard CDJs, with no adapters required.

With impressive transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write, the drive caters to the fast-paced demands of set preparation and high-pressure performances.

The stick is formatted in FAT32 for out-of-the-box compatibility and has been tested specifically with Pioneer DJ and AlphaTheta gear.

The drive also includes three free months of rekordbox’s Creative Plan, giving users access to cloud sync, advanced performance features, and set organisation tools. DJs can also use the SanDisk mobile app for file management, backups, and access on both Android and iOS devices.

With up to 1TB of storage, the flash drive has plenty of room for massive music libraries, sample packs and project files.

Expected to retail locally for around A$149, the SanDisk DJ Flash Drive is available now through the Pioneer DJ store and selected retailers.

The collaboration delivers a serious upgrade to the traditional USB stick, without the dongles, delays, or data headaches.