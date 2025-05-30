Home > Latest News > Samsung’s Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Now Available in Australia

Samsung’s Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Now Available in Australia

By | 30 May 2025

Samsung has officially launched its slimmest flagship phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in Australia.

Measuring just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163g, the device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy – the same chip used across the entire S25 range.

Available now in Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Jetblack, the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,849 for the 256GB model and $2,049 for 512GB.

Despite its ultra-thin profile, the S25 Edge doesn’t skimp on features. It boasts a 200MP pro-grade camera, next-gen Nightography, and advanced Galaxy AI tools like Now Brief and Now Bar, designed to enhance productivity and user interaction.

“This is a triumph of engineering, packing flagship power and premium features into an incredibly slim form,” said Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Australia.

Launch offers include savings of up to $300 from Telstra and Vodafone, plus bonus trade-in deals.



