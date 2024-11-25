After Huawei successfully launched a trifold phone, the attention has turned to Samsung and its potential plans to launch a competitor device.

Samsung already has extensive capabilities in the development of folding phones due to its Galaxy Flip and Fold range.

Last month, tipster Jukanlosreve suggested that Samsung was designing a trifolding phone which may be released as early as next year. Now, another source has come forward to corroborate some of that information.

Yeux1122 posted on Naver, the rough equivalent of Google in South Korea, that Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 FE, and a trifold Fold 7 variant slated for release in 2025.

The Fold 7 and Fold 7 FE are expected to launch at the same time, but there’s no firm timeline for the rumoured trifold, reported Digital Trends.

There is no further information about the specs of Samsung’s rumoured trifolding phone.

But for those looking at what Huawei has pulled off with the Mate XT, it would be plausible to expect a design with a 6.4-inch screen when fully folded, a 7.9-inch screen with two panels open, or a 10.2-inch screen when all three are unfolded.

While the attention is on Samsung right now, there’s nothing stopping Google which also has expertise in developing foldable phones from attempting to create a trifolding phone of its own. But for now, there’s been no credible leaks that Google is attempting to go down that route.

There is no information regarding the expected price of a Samsung trifolding device, although it would be at the top end of premium market. For context, Huawei’s Mate XT which was launched in China, is being resold for up to A$11,000 by some resellers in Oz.

Samsung Android 15 Beta Delayed Until End Of The Year

The release of One UI 7, Samsung’s Android 15 update, has been delayed repeatedly over the last few months. A beta version is now expected to be released before the end of 2024, while the stable update wouldn’t arrive until 2025, debuting on the Galaxy S25 series.

Tipster Max Jambor says that Samsung is aiming for an “early December” release for the One UI 7 beta starting in the US and Korea, with other regions to follow.

Samsung reportedly plans to release the One UI 7 beta to the Galaxy S24 series within the first week of December, with the Galaxy S23 series to follow within a few weeks.

The Galaxy S22 series would also get a beta release, but the Galaxy S21 series will not get the beta version. However, the S21 is expected to get the stable version of it once it is fully released next year.