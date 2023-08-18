The newly available Gen 2 Freestyle model may have increased memory enabling a faster performance, an updated Samsung Solar Cell Remote and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, but this model is very similar to the last flawed projector.

Primarily the price is still too high for what you get and even though it’s a new model, the updates are nothing to shout about.

On a bright note, Samsung did do us the courtesy of updating the Freestyle with the latest TV software enabling users access the Gaming Hub and various cloud gaming services from Nvidia, Xbox, and others – a win for gamers.

There’s also a new “smart edge blending” option which lets users use two Freestyle projectors for one ginormous 150-inch picture, which would excite any film buff.

The new option allows users to “watch content in a 21:9 configuration with no manual lining up or adjusting,” Samsung said.

With a wider release expected soon, the Freestyle Gen 2 is now available for preorder in the States starting at $1249 which is a little less expensive (around $100) but we are still not sure if its worth it if you compare other models in that price range, specs and performance.

The Freestyle Gen 2 “boasts increased memory, which enables a snappier UX and makes it easier to experience your favorite content right from the smart projector.”

However, when utilising the smart edge blend, do note that it can only be operated with Samsung’s SmartThings app (no entertainment apps) and if you want to buy or use a friend’s second Freestyles, users can’t use popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney Plus, which is rather inconvenient.

Perhaps the Freestyle Gen 2 is best left to the gamers who if they buy the newest Freestyle, get a free case on Samsung for early buyers.