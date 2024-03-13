HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung’s Rectangular Galaxy Watches Are Coming Back

By | 13 Mar 2024

In 2013, Samsung created the Galaxy Gear, a rectangular shaped smartwatch, which was then followed by the Gear 2 and Gear Live.

From them, the company moved to round smartwatches only, however, a new report suggests Samsung will once again develop square and rectangular smartwatches, branded as the Galaxy Watch.

The idea is currently “enthusiastically” being considered internally at the company, and “it’s very much on the cards that the switch is going to happen,” sources revealed.

What remains unclear is if the new rectangular watches will be the Galaxy Watch7, set to be launched in early-to-mid July, along with Samsung’s next gen foldables, or if 2025 will be the year it appears.



