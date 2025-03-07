Samsung has confirmed that its highly anticipated XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, will hit the market later this year, expected to compete directly with Apple’s Vision Pro.

After months of speculation, fresh details have emerged about the headset’s hardware. According to reports from The Elec and UploadVR, Samsung has opted for a 4K micro-OLED display from Sony, measuring 1.35 inches – slightly smaller than the Apple Vision Pro’s 1.4-inch screen but boasting a sharper resolution of 3552×3840 pixels.

Additionally, the display will feature a wider color gamut, covering 96% of DCI-P3, compared to Apple’s 92%, promising more vibrant visuals for users.

The new XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, which is designed to handle the heavy processing demands of immersive applications. It will also feature a robust camera setup, including at least eight front cameras for environmental tracking and two dedicated eye-tracking cameras.

Samsung has collaborated closely with Google to develop a software ecosystem optimised for XR devices, introducing Android XR as a dedicated platform alongside an advanced version of Google’s Gemini AI assistant.

Samsung first teased the headset at its Galaxy S25 Unpacked event in January and showcased it again at this week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona.

The launch of Project Moohan comes at a crucial time as Apple’s Vision Pro faces challenges in gaining widespread adoption. High pricing has been a significant barrier, with the Vision Pro retailing for $3,500 (A$5.500), limiting its reach to a niche audience.

Samsung’s approach appears to focus on delivering high-end specs while potentially undercutting Apple’s pricing, making it a more attractive option for consumers looking to experience extended reality without breaking the bank.

While Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable XR headset, Samsung is positioning itself as a competitor by prioritising display quality, performance and an optimised software experience.

While an exact launch date for Project Moohan remains unconfirmed, industry sources suggest mass production will begin in the second half of this year, with an initial target of 100,000 units.