Samsung has confirmed its upcoming One UI 6.1 update, complete will all of its AI features, will begin rolling out this week to select devices.

The company announced the interface was arriving on older phones last month.

Now, it’s been confirmed One UI 6.1 with AI will start rolling out from March 28th.

Devices set to receive the update are the Galaxy S23 series (including the FE), the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 range.

The AI features in the update include Circle to Search, which allows users to search the web using anything on the screen as a starting point, just by circling it.

Live Translate is also on the way, providing real time two-way voice translations via the Samsung Phone app.

Generative Edit is a feature that allows the user to apply AI-driven editing tools to edit photos, removing objects, or rearranging the background

Finally, there’s Chat Assist which provides formatting advice on messages, potentially rewriting them on the spot.