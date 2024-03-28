HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s One UI 6.1 With AI Coming This Week

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 With AI Coming This Week

By | 28 Mar 2024

Samsung has confirmed its upcoming One UI 6.1 update, complete will all of its AI features, will begin rolling out this week to select devices.

The company announced the interface was arriving on older phones last month.

Now, it’s been confirmed One UI 6.1 with AI will start rolling out from March 28th.

Devices set to receive the update are the Galaxy S23 series (including the FE), the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 range.

The AI features in the update include Circle to Search, which allows users to search the web using anything on the screen as a starting point, just by circling it.

Live Translate is also on the way, providing real time two-way voice translations via the Samsung Phone app.

Generative Edit is a feature that allows the user to apply AI-driven editing tools to edit photos, removing objects, or rearranging the background

Finally, there’s Chat Assist which provides formatting advice on messages, potentially rewriting them on the spot.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Set To Launch 2024 TVs Next Month Ultimate 4K Content Key
OPINION: Why Current Smartphone Brands Need To Fear Cult Brand Nothing’s Arrival In OZ
Samsung & LG Now Competing With Foxtel & Free To Air TV Networks
Titanium Frame Tipped For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Reddit Makes IPO Debut, Shares Soar 48%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Consumers Find Social Media Advertising “Creepy”
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Global XR Headsets Shipments Fell 19% In 2023
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Logitech Unveils Signature Keyboard Combo
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
Samsung Set To Launch 2024 TVs Next Month Ultimate 4K Content Key
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update
Latest News
/
March 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
It was only last week that the Nothing Phone (2a) gained the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update, which brought with it...
Read More