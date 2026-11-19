Samsung could be preparing one of its biggest smartphone design changes in years, with reports suggesting its next-generation Galaxy flagship could feature an almost completely bezel-free display.

According to reports emerging from South Korea, Samsung is developing a new ultra-thin OLED screen technology that would dramatically reduce the borders surrounding a smartphone display.

While unconfirmed by Samsung, the speculation is that the technology could make its debut in a future Galaxy flagship, potentially arriving during 2027.

The leaked information suggests Samsung is considering a design that would extend the display towards all four edges of the handset, commonly called a quad-curved screen.

It’s not clear if the company will use curved glass on all four sides or opt for an entirely flat display with extremely narrow bezels, however, either approach is a big visual change from Samsung’s current Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Display has previously demonstrated its ambitions to eliminate smartphone bezels.

In July 2026, it showcased a 6.8-inch OLED concept panel featuring extremely narrow borders.

The top bezel measured just 0.4mm and the three other sides measured 0.6mm. Samsung said the design could reduce bezel widths by up to 40% compared with existing smartphone displays.

Achieving this required advances in display module technology and narrower wiring around the edges of the panel.

However, demonstrating a technology in a laboratory is considerably different from manufacturing millions of displays for commercial smartphones.

Considerations like durability, accidental touches, screen protection and everyday usability must also be taken into account.

Previous curved-screen Galaxy models were criticised by some who experienced accidental touches and difficulties finding compatible screen protectors.

A four-sided curved design could potentially bring some of those concerns back.

There are also rumours that Apple is looking at a similar design for a future iPhone, with reports that the company is exploring an almost-bezel-free display, potentially using quad-curved technology. It is believed that development challenges have delayed those plans.

Samsung is in an interesting position because its display division is already a major supplier of OLED panels to Apple. So introducing the technology into its own Galaxy smartphones first would provide Samsung with a marketing advantage over its biggest smartphone competitor.

Samsung’s next major flagship range is expected to be the Galaxy S27 family, which is expected in early 2027.

However, the current rumours and leaks suggest that a later flagship or foldable could be a more realistic candidate.

There is also considerable uncertainty surrounding the original report and its source reportedly rates the information’s reliability at around 50%.

For now, the technology remains firmly in rumour territory, though Samsung’s previous hints that it holds design dreams for the concept suggest it could come true in the future.