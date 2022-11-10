Samsung has been forced to stop the rollout of a new Galaxy Watch 4 firmware update after reports from some users it has bricked their smartwatches.

The R8xxXXU1GVI3 firmware update reportedly makes the watch useless after it is powered off.

Samsung has confirmed it has paused the rollout, in emails sent to owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, saying the update will be released again, once the problem is fixed.

No explanation is given, with owners simply told to contact customer support.

“We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch 4 Series models are not turning on following a recent software update,” Samsung wrote.

“We have halted the update and will release a new software shortly.

“We recommend consumers experiencing this issue with their Galaxy Watch 4 Series to visit their nearest Samsung service centre or call a contact centre.”