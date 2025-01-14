In a significant departure from its Trade-In Program which is currently available in Australia, Samsung is reportedly rolling out a new Galaxy Easy Reward programme wherein it will buy your old phone, without requiring you to buy a new device.

The existing Samsung Trade Up allows you to return an eligible older device and get a discount towards purchasing a new Samsung device.

With the new Galaxy Easy Reward Samsung will compete with phone recycling companies and used device centres.

Currently Galaxy Easy Reward programme is only available in South Korea starting January 14. This is believed to be a trial and if succesful will be rolled out globally.

The range of phones include the Galaxy S20, S21, S22, and S23 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Fold5.

Also on the list of eligible devices is older Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Z Flip5. However, the latest Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 are not included.

The amount that Samsung pays for the phone depends on its condition, and the Galaxy Easy Reward system will reportedly initially provide an estimate, and will finalize the price once the device has been returned, reported Digital Trends.

It will grade phones with either “Excellent” or “Good” assuming that the phone can be resold, as well as “Recycle” meaning the phone will be broken down and some of its parts salvaged.

“We expect this programme to increase the long-term value of Galaxy products and contribute to the circular economy,” said Samsung Electronics’ Vice President Jung Ho-jin.

Still unclear at this point is whether Samsung will eventually expand the programme to include non-Samsung devices too.

Retailers in Australia have their own trade-in programmes. The Good Guys, for example, has a Trade-In programme wherein its trade-in partner Assurant will swap your eligible device for a trade-in eGift card to put towards the purchase of a new device or appliance. The device you hand over is , depending on its condition, either given a second life; repaired, or repurposed. If that’s not possible, it will be recycled with ISO-certified recycling partners.

The devices which The Good Guys accepts as part of the programme include Apple iPhones, iPads, Watch, as well as Samsung Galaxy devices and tablets, among other products.