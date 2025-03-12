A new leaked patent shows that Samsung is considering introducing a camera control sensor, a concept similar to that found in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Spotted by tipster xleaks7 on X and shared by SeasonalityChart, the new patent indicates that instead of adding a dedicated button as Apple did with the iPhone 16, Samsung wants to integrate sensors into the existing side buttons, reported Digital Trends.

The touch-sensitive side sensors which will respond to swipe gestures will give users more control over the process of taking a photograph from their phone without having to touch the screen.

These gestures could include simple presses, long presses, and double presses. Vertical swipes will adjust one camera function; horizontal swipes will control another, perhaps zoom or brightness.

Some haptic feedback might let you know that the device has responded to your request.

SeasonalityChart suggests that the sensors might be used for navigating the Gallery app, editing photos, or switching between apps.

Apple’s Camera Control button, which sits flush along the side of the iPhone 16 of the phone, and is similarly a touch-sensitive capacitive control surface.

On the iPhone, if you were to lightly press the Camera control button an onscreen overlay appears.

Pressing the Camera Control button quickly will launch the built-in Camera app, and to take a picture you can full depress the Camera Control button.

A video recording can be initiated by pressing and holding down the button. To zoom in and out, you can gently press the button to bring up a slider and then drag to adjust the focal length.