Home > Latest News > Samsung’s Galaxy S25 May Exclusively Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processors

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 May Exclusively Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processors

By | 3 Sep 2024

With Google having recently unveiled its range of Pixel 9 family and Apple set to release its iPhone 16 lineup next week, there’s feverish speculation as to which processor Samsung will opt for in its Galaxy S25 devices.

The company typically releases its flagship phones in two variants, which include Exynos and Snapdragon.

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end mobile processor exclusively, according to a new report from Hankyung.

The latest reports have surprised tech analysts who expected Samsung to announce the Exynos 2500 that would power the Galaxy S25.

The existing Galaxy S24 lineup launched with Exynos 2400 in most markets with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. The Galaxy S24 Ultra meanwhile shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Now though, if these reports are true, its entire S25 lineup will be powered exclusively by Snapdragon chips.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is rumoured to offer a notable performance improvement, around 30 per cent in AI and GPU.

Samsung analysts are reported to have concluded that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 offers performance and power efficiency comparable to Apple’s upcoming A18 Pro processor.

But the move to Snapdragon could come at the expense of the new devices getting a significant price hike too. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has speculated on a 25-30 per cent bump in the price of the Samsung devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is priced somewhere between A$280-A$295, and Kuo believes that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be priced at between A$349-A$383.

One of the reasons for Samsung’s decision to opt for Snapdragon across its S25 lineup is that it won’t achieve the necessary quantity and quality of Exynos 2500 processors in time for the Galaxy S25 release.

The Exynos 2500 chip is expected to be ready by the first half of 2025, missing the Galaxy S25 launch window which typically occurs January-February each year.

The Exynos 2500 could then find itself a place among the brand’s foldable phones which debut later in the year including the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
IFA 2024: Samsung Announces New Projectors, AI Upgrades For Apps
LG Looks To Turn Around 21% Revenue Plunge With New IFA Appliance Range
Samsung Set To Reduce OLED TV Power Consumption By 50%
LG Pushed Into 4th Spot By TCL & Hisense In TV Market, Samsung Still On Top
Take Note: Speculation Over Name Change For Galaxy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA 2024: Samsung Announces New Projectors, AI Upgrades For Apps
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/
Ex-Google Boss Says We Will Need To ‘Unplug’ AI
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/
Google, Apple Have Five Days To Remove X From App Stores
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/
Outrage As Canva Triples Subscription Price
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/
Pop Chart Boom After Oasis Sells 1.4 Million Concert Tix
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA 2024: Samsung Announces New Projectors, AI Upgrades For Apps
Latest News
/
September 3, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Ahead of the start of IFA 2024 in Berlin later this week, where ChannelNews is on the ground and will...
Read More