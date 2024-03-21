HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung’s Galaxy Ring May Improve Your Diet

By | 21 Mar 2024
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring may expand its offerings by providing diet suggestions via Samsung Food, linked to a Smart Samsung refrigerator, according to a new report.

Korean publication ChoSun Biz reports that Samsung plans to integrate the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food, an app for delivering recipes and meal plans.

This will help create a diet plan based on the user’s health information as captured by Ring.

The Ring could also be integrated to a Samsung oven which is able to adjust the cooking temperature and time as needed.

In the report, a Samsung official explained (translated):

“Samsung Food creates a personalised menu through Galaxy Ring, and Samsung Food, which is linked to a Samsung refrigerator equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) vision, analyses the ingredients in the refrigerator and recommends ready-to-cook foods and recipes. The cooking values ​​of the customised recipe are sent directly to the Samsung oven, so the user does not need to set the cooking temperature or time separately, and missing ingredients can also be delivered through the Samsung e-Food Center.”

According to Korean sources, the Samsung Mobile eXperience division (MX) and the Home Appliance department are working together to link Samsung Food with the Galaxy Ring.

 

 



