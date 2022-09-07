Four family members at the top of South Korea’s largest company, including the recently freed Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, have received A$255.27 million in first half dividends from Samsung Electronics.

According to Korea Herald, Hong Ra-hee, wife of the late ex-Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, saw the lion’s share, netting just over A$91 million, while Lee scored A$75.6 million, with his two sisters, Boo-jin and Seo-hyun, each taking roughly A$43 million.

Hong owns a 1.99 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong owns 1.65 percent, while Boo-jin and Seo-hyun hold a combined 0.95 percent.

Samsung Electronics pays out 361 won per share, around 39 cents, on a quarterly basis.