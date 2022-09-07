HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s First Family Nets $255M In First Half Dividends

Samsung’s First Family Nets $255M In First Half Dividends

By | 7 Sep 2022

Four family members at the top of South Korea’s largest company, including the recently freed Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, have received A$255.27 million in first half dividends from Samsung Electronics.

According to Korea Herald, Hong Ra-hee, wife of the late ex-Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, saw the lion’s share, netting just over A$91 million, while Lee scored A$75.6 million, with his two sisters, Boo-jin and Seo-hyun, each taking roughly A$43 million.

Hong owns a 1.99 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, Lee Jae-yong owns 1.65 percent, while Boo-jin and Seo-hyun hold a combined 0.95 percent.

Samsung Electronics pays out 361 won per share, around 39 cents, on a quarterly basis.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Confirms Data Breach, Customer Data Stolen
COMMENT: IFA Big On Sustainabilty Few New Products
Multitasking Debuts On Galaxy Tab S8 With Android 12L
IFA: Samsung Debut It’s First OLED Gaming Monitor
Samsung SmartThings The Big Thing At IFA Launch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Inflation Driving OZ Retail Growth, Not Spending: Deloitte
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Samsung Confirms Data Breach, Customer Data Stolen
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Google Announce Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
Largest Aussie Chipmaker Gets $100M Funding From Japanese Giant
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta To Reveal Latest VR Headset At Next Month’s Connect
Latest News
/
September 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta has announced its Connect conference will be livestreamed on October 11, where it will offer “a look at what’s...
Read More