Samsung’s first Black Friday Sale for 2024 kicked off Friday morning (November 16) at 10am and will end at the same time on Saturday morning.

To access the deals you need to sign up for a code.

According to Samsung this is the first of three Black Friday sales, held on consecutive Fridays until December 2.

Across the three sales the company is promising deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6 mobile phone range, as well as discounts on the latest Neo QLED and OLED TVs, soundbars and a French door fridge.

Here are some of the key items for sale in the first Black Friday Sale.

9kg Heat Pump Smart Dryer

RRP: From $1,699

Black Friday Sale PriceL $1,099

Saving: 35 per cent

Samsung says: “Use the power of steam to attack bacteria, mites and allergens on clothes and other items, like linen and soft toys. Hygiene Care+ cycle sanitises both dry and wet items without affecting the drying performance by infusing them with high-temperature heat that helps eliminate up to 99.9% of certain common bacteria.”

49″ Odyssey OLED G95SD Curved DQHD Gaming Monitor

RRP: $2,699

Black Friday Sale Price: $1,889

Saving: 30 percent

Samsung says: “With OLED technology, enjoy a wide colour spectrum and vibrant images that captivate you and take gaming to new heights. Content springs to life on a Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution screen for incredible clarity and precision.”

635L Side by Side Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker and Metal Cooling

RRP: $2,299

Black Friday Sale Price: $1,379

Saving: 40 percent

Samsung says: “All-around cooling technology continually checks the internal temperature and blows out cold air when needed, ensuring even distribution of cold air and even temperature from corner to corner to help keep your food fresh. Additionally, the Metal Cooling duct can help maintain a consistent internal temperature and restore heat loss quickly once the door is closed.”

Bespoke Jet Bot Combo

RRP: $1,999

Black Friday Sale Price: $1,399

Saving: 30 percent

Samsung says: “Enjoy enhanced cleaning without getting carpets wet. AI Floor Detect identifies different floor types. On carpet, the robot lifts the mop pads or detaches them at the station, to avoid cross contamination by the wet mops. It also boosts its suction power for better cleaning efficiency.”

Here is the full list of products in Samsung’s first Black Friday Sale.