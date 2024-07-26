HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung’s Android 15 Edges Closer As Beta Set To Start

By | 26 Jul 2024

Samsung’s Android 15 beta with One UI 7 is reportedly due to start rolling out in the coming days.

Android developers were slated to move into the Beta 1 phase of testing, where the Android 15 update was supplied to early adopters who enrolled in Android Beta, in April.

Now this beta phase is said to be starting around July 29.

The last stage of testing  – Beta 4 – is for “near-final builds for final testing”, and this was expected to be completed by July/August, followed by “final release”, however it’s clear that deadline won’t be met. 

Some are now tipping September or October as more realistic for a wider rollout.

The rumour mill has been dropping morsels about Samsung’s Android 15 and One UI 7 for some months.

Android 15 timeline. Source: developer.android.com

The Samsung Android 15 will reportedly include new icons, homescreen and lockscreen changes and the updated camera UI. 

Android 15 is said to be adding a secure space to store sensitive data, similar to Samsung’s Secure Folder but available to all Android users.

According to tech journalist Max Jambor, Samsung will release the first Android 15 beta with One UI 7 on Monday. 

Samsung launched the One UI 6 beta program in August 2023. 

It said the feature allowed users to “harness the power of AI-editing features like enhancing image quality, deleting unnecessary objects and editing background blur. AI-editing features are recommended based on the image or video you’re viewing and gathered in one place”.

Its Nightography feature used AI processing to “capture vibrant colours and fine details in low light”.



