After media reports from last week pointed towards a July 29 release date for Samsung’s Android 15 beta with One UI 7 software, that timeline now seems to have been pushed back with no confirmed date yet for its release.

The Android 15 release is expected to conclude its beta testing phase soon and become available for Android devices shortly after.

One UI 6.1.1 was initially released with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 earlier this month. That update primarily focused on introducing new AI features to Samsung’s foldable phones and included some minor features to enhance productivity and media consumption experiences on Galaxy devices.

The upcoming One UI 7 is expected to be a significant update once released to beta testers and the public.

One of the big potential changes is a notable redesign of the camera user interface (UI). It could involve moving all the main controls, such as camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, to the bottom of the screen for easier access. Other shooting modes might be placed in a horizontal bar or a new pop-up menu, according to Digital Trends.

Samsung is also believed to be planning to introduce a pill-shaped feature for system apps on the home screen, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

But, instead of placing this feature in the top centre of the screen, it could be pushed to the left side of a phone’s notification area.

In One UI 7, users can also potentially expect more rounded design elements, smoother animations, and a two-page notification panel.

It would result in separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings, with notifications on the left and quick settings to the right.

Apart from Samsung, Apple too is reported to be beset by delays in the rollout of some of its software. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the introduction of Apple Intelligence is expected to be delayed until at least October, after having previously been touted for an initial release to developers around August.