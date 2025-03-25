Home > Latest News > Samsung’s AI Fridges Bring Voice-Controlled Convenience to Your Kitchen

Samsung's AI Fridges Bring Voice-Controlled Convenience to Your Kitchen

25 Mar 2025

Samsung has introduced a new lineup of smart refrigerators, featuring advanced AI capabilities, integrated touchscreens, and even voice-activated doors.

The latest models, including the 4-Door, 4-Door French Door, and Side-by-Side refrigerators, come equipped with a 9-inch AI Home screen.

This display allows users to control SmartThings connected appliances, monitor energy usage, and even stream music through Spotify.

Select models also include an enhanced AI Vision Inside feature, which uses a built-in camera to recognise specific food items.

The system now identifies 37 different foods, offering personalised recipe recommendations and meal planning.

Users can also manually save processed food items for added customisation.

One of the standout features of Samsung’s new fridges is their voice-activated door control.

Powered by Bixby, the company’s voice assistant, users can simply ask the fridge to open its door, an especially useful function when carrying groceries.

Additionally, an Auto Open Door feature allows users to tap a designated spot on the door for hands-free access.

Beyond smart features, Samsung has introduced Hybrid Cooling technology in select models.

This system combines a conventional compressor with a Peltier module to maintain optimal temperatures and keep food fresher for longer.

The AI system can even predict temperature changes, such as those caused by routine grocery shopping, and adjust cooling accordingly.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing details for the new refrigerator lineup.

The 4-Door model is designed with a slim Kitchen Fit design, while the 4-Door French Door refrigerator will be available in North America in multiple configurations.

The Side-by-Side model will also offer various screen size options, including a 21.5-inch Family Hub and a 9-inch AI Home screen



