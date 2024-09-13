More than 30,000 Samsung devices were handed out at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The electronics manufacturer has released statistics relating to its involvement as a key supporter of the Games.

It says nearly 17,000 athletes were given the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition to use at the event (they didn’t have to give them back).

The limited edition device came with apps pre-installed, including Athlete365, PinQuest and “important IOC hotlines”, plus Galaxy AI functions.

Athletes were able to collect their phone on arrival at the Olympic Village. They were also given a SIM card with 100GB of data plus calls and texts.

Elsewhere, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS), more than 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones were installed on the boats used in the Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River, and the sailing competition in Marseille.

“Footage was transmitted by Orange through a newly installed, private 5G network and brought fans closer to the excitement,” Samsung says.

Samsung had three pop-up venues – Champs-Elysees 125, Square Marigny and Village Plaza – to plug its wares and allow people to meet athletes, and the company says there were more than 380,000 visitations.

Finally, more than 350,000 Samsung Olympic Games Pins were given to fans and athletes.

Samsung created 16 pins – “including the extremely rare Golden Pin” – and says there was a lot of trading done at its sites.

Made from recycled aluminum from Galaxy smartphones, the 16 pins were designed by French illustrator Jean André.

“Eleven Classic Pins represent four Olympic sports – breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing – and four Paralympic sports – blind football, para athletics, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis. In addition, there are four Special Pins with three-dimensional Parisian landmarks and the Golden Pin.”

“Fans are invited to join several Galaxy AI-powered challenges at the Olympic pop-up experiences across Paris for a chance to collect 16 specially created pins,” Samsung said ahead of the Games.

Those who collected all 16 became “Pin Masters” and received a new Galaxy Z Flip6 and the chance to win a round-trip package for two to attend the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.