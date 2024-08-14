Home > Latest News > Samsung Workers Strike Again As Part Of Industrial ‘Blitz’

Samsung Workers Strike Again As Part Of Industrial ‘Blitz’

By | 14 Aug 2024

A festering dispute between Samsung and a chunk of its South Korean workforce has flared again, with a four-day strike set to run from August 15 to 18.

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) – which represents about a quarter of Samsung’s 125,000 local workers – said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on the company to resolve the dispute over pay, holidays and bonuses.

The electronics giant and the union have been in negotiations for around six months. In early July a strike was called, with around 6,000 workers walking off the job. They returned after 25 days.

The union said it would stage “blitz” walkouts, and this is the first salvo in that campaign.

While the company has offered workers a 5.1% pay rise, the union is demanding 5.6%, a day off to celebrate the union’s founding day, and back pay for wages lost during the industrial action.

The NSEU is affiliated with the Federation of Korean Metalworkers’ Trade Unions (FKMTU). Global union federation Industriall quoted FKMTU president Kim Junyoung: “At Samsung, significant changes are stirring. Five years after the collapse of its no-union management policy, union members are beginning to make their presence felt. 

“Although the struggle is still in its early stages, it signifies the practical collapse of Samsung’s no-union management. Solidarity and support are essential at this moment. We will fight together until the end of this struggle.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Fire Hazard Leads To Recall Of 1.1 Million Ovens
OZ Audio Company Appoints Voluntary Administrators After Samsung Deal Goes Pear Shaped
Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Image: Android Headlines)
New Samsung Phone Images Leaked
Samsung’s Android 15 Update May Be Indefinitely Delayed
Samsung To Manufacture A Million Galaxy Rings This Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Now The Irish Are Complaining About Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/
LG Now Getting Into Cringe Reality TV As They Look To Find An Audience
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/
3G Network shutdown (Image: Sourced from Telstra website)
Telstra And Optus Delay 3G Network Shutdown
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/
Gemini Live Launched On Android, You’ll Never Have To Think Again
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/
Renewable Mobile Group (Image: Screenshot of website)
Renewable Mobile Group Business Up For Sale
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Now The Irish Are Complaining About Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
August 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman, who are now a global retailer, appear to have a problem in Ireland with the Irish consumer watchdog...
Read More