A festering dispute between Samsung and a chunk of its South Korean workforce has flared again, with a four-day strike set to run from August 15 to 18.

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) – which represents about a quarter of Samsung’s 125,000 local workers – said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on the company to resolve the dispute over pay, holidays and bonuses.

The electronics giant and the union have been in negotiations for around six months. In early July a strike was called, with around 6,000 workers walking off the job. They returned after 25 days.

The union said it would stage “blitz” walkouts, and this is the first salvo in that campaign.

While the company has offered workers a 5.1% pay rise, the union is demanding 5.6%, a day off to celebrate the union’s founding day, and back pay for wages lost during the industrial action.

The NSEU is affiliated with the Federation of Korean Metalworkers’ Trade Unions (FKMTU). Global union federation Industriall quoted FKMTU president Kim Junyoung: “At Samsung, significant changes are stirring. Five years after the collapse of its no-union management policy, union members are beginning to make their presence felt.

“Although the struggle is still in its early stages, it signifies the practical collapse of Samsung’s no-union management. Solidarity and support are essential at this moment. We will fight together until the end of this struggle.”